UPDATE/DIICOT: Two Dutch citizens caught at Sighetu Marmatiei Border Crossing Point with 84 kg of heroin

Two Dutch citizens were caught on Monday at the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Crossing Point (PTF) hiding in a vehicle 167 packages with 84 kilograms of heroin, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) informed.

On Monday, DIICOT prosecutors with the Maramures Territorial Office ordered a 24-hour arrest of the two for committing the offense of introducing high-risk drugs into the country."It was noted that on 04.03.2019, at 09:33 hrs, the suspects entered Romania's territory, through the Sighetu Marmatiei PTF, from Hungary, in a vehicle registered in Germany. The inspection established that the vehicle was equipped with a specially designed place formed by doubling the chassis portion on the area of the front seats of the car, a compartment made by welding sheet metal, with access from the interior of the car under the right passenger seat. In the specially designed compartment, 167 packages containing 84,3 kg of heroin were identified," a DIICOT release informs.According to the General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPF), the suspects are a 29-year old woman and a 44-year old man.On Tuesday, the two are to be presented before the Maramures Court House with a proposal for a 30-day pre-trial arrest .The action was conducted with the support of border policemen within the Sighetu Marmatiei Territorial Border Police Inspectorate (IRPF).