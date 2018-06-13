UPDATE//PM Dancila announces carrying out visits to Lithuania and Estonia as of Thursday

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced she will be carrying out visits, as of Thursday, to Lithuania and Estonia.

"I will be leaving to Lithuania tomorrow, followed by a visit to Estonia. It is very important that we talk to these countries' governments. We have major interest cases on the European agenda for all the European states and I believe we have to see the common things, to uphold Romania's interest, see the challenges we must respond to and the way in which the member states of the European Union understand to respond to these challenges," Dancila stated on Wednesday at the beginning of the Government sitting."I will be having a meeting with the Prime Minister in Lithuania and with Parliament's President. In Estonia, I will meet the Prime Minister, the President of Estonia, and also with Parliament's Deputy President," Dancila further said.According to the Gov't, the premier's visit to the two countries will take place 14 to 16 June and the political dialogue with the officials of the two EU member states will focus on reconfirming the close bilateral relations, grounded on a similar path and on common interests related to European topics and on ensuring the eastern flank security."A major objective will be the European agenda and Romania's preparation for the rotational presidency of the Council of the European Union, as well as the harmonisation of positions on files currently being negotiated at European level," a press release sent to Agerpres informs.In Vilnius, the Romanian Prime Minister will have meetings with the Lithuanian counterpart, Saulius Skvernelis and Parliament's President Viktoras Pranckietis.On this occasion, Premier Dancila will pay a visit to the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence in Vilnius and will participate in a solemn moment organised at the monument "The Hill of Crosses" given that Lithuania is commemorating on 14 June the massive 1941 deportations.The head of the Romanian Executive will also have a series of consultations at high level with the President of the Republic of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, the Premier Juri Ratas and the Parliament's Deputy President Enn Eesmaa.Moreover Premier Dancila will carry out visits to the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) and e-Estonia Showroom, an executive briefing centre that presents how the Estonian digital society is functioning.Another moment of the visit will be a homage brought by the Romanian premier to the Estonian servicemen fallen in the Independence War, by laying a wreath at the "Estonian Memorial" Monument.On 16 June, the Romanian and Estonian premiers will fly on an inaugural flight of the Estonian company Nordica on the Tallin-Constanta route. Subsequently, the two high officials will participate in the inauguration of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Estonia in southeastern Constanta, the release further mentions.