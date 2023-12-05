Uranium Concentrate Processing Factory purchases assets related to technological flow of R Plant in Feldioara

The Uranium Concentrate Processing Factory, a subsidiary of Nuclearelectrica SA, has purchased, in a tender organised by the bankruptcy administrator of the National Uranium Company (CNU), the assets related to the technological flow of R Plant Feldioara, thus completing the integrated nuclear circuit, informs the Ministry of Energy in a press release.

The asset package purchased in the public tender is composed of land, buildings and special constructions, technological equipment, measuring, control and regulation apparatus and installations, means of transport, technical installations and machinery, fixed assets of an inventory nature, furniture and office equipment and stocks and was acquired at a price of 3.286 million euros, excluding VAT.

"I am pleased to see that this transaction has been concluded. We have requested the speeding up of the transaction in order to complete the integrated nuclear circuit under a strong and strategic operator, Societatea Nuclearelectrica SA [SNN SA]. Today's transaction is a huge step towards ensuring Romania's nuclear safety and energy security. Romania's civil nuclear projects are ambitious and show the Romanian state's commitment to a sustainable, cheap and environmentally safe energy source capable of providing conditions for economic development. At the moment, all technological processes can be carried out within SNN, from uranium mining to processing, refining and transformation into nuclear fuel and its exploitation within the Cernavoda power plant," said Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja.

Of the total tender price of 17.514 million RON, the winning bidder paid the sum of 1.634 million RON to the account of the National Uranium Company, as a guarantee for participation in the tender, which, according to the Regulation for the sale by public tender of the assets of the debtor CNU SA, is converted into an advance payment, the winning bidder having the obligation to pay the price difference of 15.879 million RON by 4 January 2024.

In December 2022, the National Uranium Company, in insolvency, finalised the transaction relating to the technological flow for Feldioara E plant.