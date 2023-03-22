US Ambassador in Bucharest - received by Patriarch Daniel; migration phenomenon - on agenda of talks

The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, Daniel, received, on Wednesday, the ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, on a presentation visit, with the phenomenon of migration being on the agenda of the discussions.

"The Patriarch of Romania referred to the phenomenon of migration, which, in the case of Romania, generates, in addition to the possibility of real opportunities for achievement on a personal level, also challenges in front of which the Romanian Orthodox Church is trying to find the most appropriate pastoral solutions, in order to preserve and promote Romanian identity values, especially regarding young people from these communities", informs the Romanian Patriarchate.

For her part, the American diplomat thanked for the "exemplary way" in which the Romanian Orthodox Church provided special assistance to the multitude of refugees, as a result of the war in Ukraine, and for the "active involvement" of the Romanian Patriarchate in combating human trafficking, which affects, currently, and Romania, the quoted source informs.

In this context, Patriarch Daniel emphasized the fact that the Romanian Orthodox Church develops various projects and programs for vulnerable people (refugees, victims of human trafficking, victims of domestic violence etc), told Agerpres.

"At the same time, His Beatitude showed that, since the Romanian people are a very religious people, it is necessary that any law with a major spiritual impact on the Romanian society, especially regarding social morality and education in the schools of our country be discussed prior with the representatives of the religious denominations recognized in Romania, so that there is a dialogue and a beneficial cooperation at the national level", informs the mentioned source.