US Ambassador Klemm says the US congratulates Romania for successful presidency at EU Council

The US congratulates Romania for the successful Presidency at the European Union Council, US Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm stated on Thursday at a reception occasioned by the Independence Day.

The US congratulates Romania for the successful Presidency at the Council of the European Union, concluded just four days ago. On behalf of my colleagues in Washington and Brussels, we thank both Romania's Presidency, under President Klaus Iohannis's leadership and Romania's Government, under Mrs Dancila's leadership, for the tight and efficient cooperation we enjoyed in matters of shared interest, Klemm stated.

The US diplomat also mentioned the latest elections in our country. Romanian's commitment toward democracy, the rule of law and the fight against corruption, so clearly proved in the election of May, inspire us, Ambassador Klemm stated.

Hans Klemm talked about Romania's role as a member of NATO.

The Strategic Partnership between the US and Romania is strong. The US recognises Romania as a NATO model ally, that meets and exceeds the assumed commitments toward the Alliance, by investing in its defence, modernising its capabilities and contributing to the regional and global security, the diplomat stated.

The reception is dedicated to the 50 anniversary since the APOLLO moon landing mission, the first time when a man walked on the lunar surface. Moreover, the special guests of the event were cosmonaut Dumitru Prunariu and Anna Fisher - one of the first NASA female astronaut.

Furthermore, Klemm underscored that this year marks the 30th anniversary since the fall of communism.

At the end of June 1989, Hungary and Austria cut off the barbed wire fence that separated their countries. In November, happy Germans took down the Berlin Wall. Six weeks later the demonstrations spread rapidly throughout Romania, culminating in the collapse of the Ceausescu regime. Shortly, we welcomed Romania in the family of democracies, the Ambassador brought to mind.

Thus, Klemm pointed out that the reception honors the courage of the Founding Fathers of America, celebrates the boldness of the Apollo space program and commemorates the heroism of the Romanian patriots who died for freedom on the streets of Timisoara, Bucharest and cities across Romania, bringing us to mind that the desire for freedom beats powerfully in the hearts of all women and men.

The Independence Day reception started with an air show of two F16 squadrons of the US and Romania that flew over the sky.