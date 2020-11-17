US Ambassador: One must understand corruption, murder and human trafficking days are over in Romania

US Ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman told a Tuesday's news conference in Iasi that this year the Orban Government has made great efforts to ensure the rule of law which has been neglected in the past, in his opinion, according to AGERPRES.

He said that one of the projects aimed at the rule of law was the fight against human trafficking.

The American official also stated that he had discussions with Romanian officials regarding the construction of shelters where victims of human trafficking should receive shelter, but also psychological counseling, medical assistance and religious help.