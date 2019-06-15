US Attorney General William Barr, expected to Romania

US Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to meet European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova in Bucharest, on Tuesday, according to a schedule released by the European Commission.

Barr, Jourova, European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos, and European Commissioner for Security Julian King, will be attending a restricted EU-US meeting at justice and home affairs ministerial level to be held in Bucharest on Wednesday.According to the Romanian presidency of the EU Council, the meeting aims to deepen dialogue with the transatlantic partner on current affairs that have an impact on EU-US co-operation, such as cross-border access to electronic evidence and various aspects of judicial co-operation, including extradition and mutual legal assistance. In a wider context of the fight against terrorism, legislative or non-legislative possibilities will be explored to combat radicalisation and hate speech.