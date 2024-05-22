Subscription modal logo Premium

US citizen under criminal investigation after attempting to enter Romania with false driving license

An American citizen, aged 24, is under criminal investigation after trying to enter Romania, in Giurgiu, with a false international driving license, the Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF) informs on Wednesday.

"A US citizen, aged 24, tried to enter the country at the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point behind the wheel of a car registered in Hungary. During the border control, the Giurgiu border police found that the international driving license was false and the driving license issued by the US authorities does not give him the right to drive a vehicle on Romanian territory," reads the press release sent by ITPF Giurgiu.

In this case, the border police officers have drawn up a criminal file against the US citizen for committing the offences of forgery, material forgery in official documents and driving a vehicle on public roads by a person who does not have a driving license, and legal solutions will be proposed by the prosecutor's office upon completion of the investigation.

