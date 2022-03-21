US Congress delegation visits Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

Secretary of State for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations Simona Cojocaru and Chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, met on Monday at 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base a delegation of the US Congress, led by Stephen Lynch, Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security in the House of Representatives, Agerpres reports.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of National Defence, the talks focused on the analysis of the regional security situation, as well as on the relations of politico-military cooperation, both from the perspective of the strategic partnership and in an allied format.At the same time, the Romanian and US officials discussed the actions for consolidating the position of deterrence and defense on the Eastern flank, as well as the substantial commitment of the USA."Allied cohesion and solidarity exist, we see it here at the Black Sea, at the base in Mihail Kogalniceanu. We are clearly showing NATO's firm commitment to the defence of all allies. The deployment of US forces strengthens our defense. The creation of an allied battle group in Romania is a major goal for us," said Secretary of State Simona Cojocaru.Congressman Stephen Lynch voiced his appreciation for Romania's support to US troops and reiterated the US' strong commitment to defending Romania and the Eastern flank.In the context of the current security situation, the Chief of the Defence Staff conveyed to Congress representatives that the decision of the US authorities to supplement forces in Europe, especially on the Eastern flank of the Alliance, represents a strong and unequivocal message of the decision for collective defence and highlights the sustainability of the transatlantic bond among allies.