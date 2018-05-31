US Embassy, in response to CCR's decision in DNA head case: This is Romania's domestic issue

The United States Embassy in Bucharest specifies it is closely monitoring the events following the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) regarding the removal from office of the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), but underscores it represent Romania's domestic issue.

"We are closely monitoring the events. This is Romania's domestic issue," the Embassy transmitted on Thursday upon the request of AGERPRES.The Constitutional Court decided Wednesday that the President of Romania is due to issue a decree to remove from office the head of the DNA, the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature having been noted, generated by the refusal of the head of state to go through with the proposal of removing from office Laura Codruta Kovesi."The Court, by a majority of votes, has decided: 1 - It finds the existence of a legal constitutional conflict between the Minister of Justice and the President of Romania, generated by the refusal of the President of Romania to follow up on the proposal to revoke from office the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate, Mrs Laura Codruta Kovesi; 2 - The President of Romania is to issue the decree for removing from office the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate, Mrs Laura Codruta Kovesi," reads the CCR release.