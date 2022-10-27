US Embassy's Muniz: We urge Romanian Government to continue fighting corruption, in order to improve business environment

The United States of America urges the Romanian Government to continue to fight corruption, to organize consultations with the parties involved and to consistently carry out impact assessments before the adoption of legislation, in order to improve the general business environment and strengthen its position among the EU states that are trying to attract US investors, chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz said, on Thursday, at the Foreign Investors Forum organized by Business Review.

According to David Muniz, Romania auspiciously combines nuclear energy, hydroelectricity, oil, natural gas, wind energy and many other resources. However, he added, the European Commission's Romania Country Report 2020 mentioned the unpredictable decision-making process, reduced institutional capacity and corruption as factors eroding investor confidence.

American companies repeat these concerns and also mention the lack of energy and transport infrastructure that reduce the efficiency of operations and increase costs, said the charge d'affaires of the US Embassy in Bucharest.

As a close partner and friend, the USA will support Romania's efforts to bring the investment climate and the rule of law to the standards required in the race to become a member of the OECD, said David Muniz.

Muniz also spoke about the Romanian-American cooperation in the military field, saying that the collaboration with Romania and with our NATO allies gives him hope, because "we have faced the major challenges that the Russian invasion of Ukraine brought to the security and well-being on the continent. When I look at you, I see allies and partners," said the chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy in Bucharest.AGERPRES