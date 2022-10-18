USR Deputies ask for Rafila's resignation: Refusal to apply law on combating hospital-acquired infections - a murder

USR (Save Romania Union) Deputies Tudor Pop and Emanuel Ungureanu on Tuesday asked for the resignation of the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, because of the latter's refusal to implement the law on prevention, combat and treatment of hospital-acquired infections as he delays the drafting of the application rules to this normative act.

"We have European money to reduce this risk and legislation dedicated to patient safety ready since January 2021. The bad news is that we also have an incompetent slacker blocking both the money and the law, because without the law we cannot access this money. The slacker's name is Alexandru Rafila, who is an incompetent and, unfortunately, he is the Minister of Health in Romania. Do you know what Mr. Rafila does when he is not trying to postpone the National Plan to fight cancer? He covers his eyes and pretends he does not see how hospital-acquired infections have been going on for years and are representing a disaster for the Romanian hospitals. He doesn't see that we have, since January, 2021, a European standard legislation for the prevention, combating and treatment of intra-hospital infections. The law, Mr. Rafila, is called Stop Nosocomial Infections and was voted in the Romanian Parliament as early as in December 2020 and promulgated in January 2021," Tudor Pop told a press conference.

He specified that the law introduces "a revolution in the true sense of the word of the health system."

He added that people die within days in Romanian hospitals due to intra-hospital infections.

For his part, USR deputy Emanuel Ungureanu accused the Minister of Health of being "on vacation in Cuba on public money" for seven days and said that he must resign for the "cynicism" he is showing. AGERPRES