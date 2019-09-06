USR: For good conduct of presidential election, over 1k polling stations abroad necessary

The Diaspora branch of the Save Romania Union (USR) mentions that for a good conduct of the presidential elections in November over 1,000 polling stations are necessary abroad, of which 800 in Europe, the conclusions deriving from the second stage of the campaign titled "STOP voting queues!".

"USR has requested the opening of 800 polling stations in Europe, in the countries with a high number of Romanian citizens such as: Italy, Great Britain, Spain, Germany, France, the Republic of Moldova, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, Norway, Sweden," a release of the USR shows.According to the same sources, through the online form (https://diaspora.usr.ro/alegeriprezidentiale/stopcozilavot/), over 800 persons submitted applications, of which 468 opted to be members in the polling stations, 237 to be chairpersons of stations or deputy chairs, while others proposed a space that could serve as a polling station and showed their willingness to be volunteers in the opening of several polling stations."After the AEP [Permanent Electoral Authority] platform for voter registration, votstrainatate.ro, became functional, USR started an ample campaign to inform voters abroad, both online and offline, actively urging Romanian citizens abroad to register, their options being vote by correspondence or in the polling station," the release also shows.Furthermore, USR Diaspora created a web page with information regarding the presidential elections: https://diaspora.usr.ro/alegeriprezidentiale/