USR National Bureau approved the list of ministers and the governing program

The Save Romania Union (USR) National Bureau on Sunday approved the list of ministers and the final form of the governing program that will be proposed for validation in the party's Political Committee, which will convene at 18.00 hrs.

The list of ministers is as follows, the USR Press Office announces:

* Prime Minister - Dacian Ciolos* Minister of Foreign Affairs - Dan Barna* Minister of National Defense - Nicu Falcoi* Minister of Internal Affairs - Alin Stoica* Minister of Justice - Stelian Ion* Minister of Finance - Dragos Pislaru* Minister of Transport and Infrastructure - Catalin Drula* Minister of Energy - Cristina Pruna* Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism - Claudiu Nasui* Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development - George Catean* Minister of Environment, Waters and Forestry - Mihai Gotiu* Minister of European Investments and Projects - Cristian Ghinea* Minister of Health - Ioana Mihaila* Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration - Ionut Mosteanu* Minister of Labor and Social Protection - Oana Toiu* Minister of Education - Corina Atanasiu* Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization - Monica Berescu* Minister of Culture - Iulia Popovici* Minister of Youth and Sports - Tudor PopThe list of Ciolos Cabinet members and the governing program will be submitted to Parliament on Monday.