 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

USR, PLUS considering July merger convention

alianta 2020 usr plus

At a joint meeting on Monday, the National Bureaus of the Save Romania Union (USR) and Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) decided to ask the organizations for a mandate to hold a merger convention this July.

The decision will be made by the Political Committee of the USR and in the National Council of PLUS, which will convene in Bucharest on February 8, according to a press statement of the USR PLUS Alliance released on Monday.

"In February, the USR and PLUS subsidiaries are encouraged to consensually designate the joint candidates of the alliance in the local elections," according to the statement.

At Monday's meeting, the executive team of the USR PLUS Alliance was also completed.

Thus, the members of the Joint Committee of the alliance are: Dragos Tudorache (PLUS) - coordination; Ionut Mosteanu (USR) - communication; Silviu Dehelean (USR) - legal; Dragos Neacsu (PLUS) - financing; Oana Toiu (PLUS) - public policies; Moise Guran (USR) - campaigns.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.