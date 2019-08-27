USR PLUS's Barna: I want to be an active president, not just in crisis situations

The presidential candidate of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance, Dan Barna, on Tuesday stated in Constanta, on the occasion of the meeting for collecting signatures organised there, that the country is currently running "in a degraded mode" and that there is need of radical change, which he claims he can bring in the country by direct involvement.

"Romania is currently running in a degraded mode, our country needs a radical change now, not in five years years from now or in ten years from now. (...) It needs a new energy and a fresh air in politics. The Romanian President has an extraordinary force through the power of his message and the force of the inspiration he/she can instill in the community. The honest and competent people from both the public and private sectors tell me that they would like to see the state sending a message that says the society is getting well. This type of president that I want to be, an active, involved president, and not just in crisis situations, but also when it comes down to the joys and misfortunes of our society, such joys and misfortunes that push us to continue right here, and not abroad," stated Dan Barna.

The USR leader claimed he is the one who will bring a new vision to the highest dignity of the state and that in the forthcoming elections the PSD (Social Democratic Party) will experience a big decline in the options of the electorate.

He explained that he chose Constanta for the first meeting for the exceptional results obtained here at the European Parliament elections.

Also in attendance, MEP Dacian Ciolos, the PLUS leader and the Alliance's proposal for Prime Minister, said he supports Dan Barna for President of Romania, because our country needs a USR-PLUS leadership and government.

"We are in Constanta today to show you the future president of Romania. The Alliance has a complete offer for Romania. Beyond the European Parliamentary elections, a first successful election showing that, if you send efficient people to the European Parliament, they will be able to represent Romania well. Today we present you a young president from the new generation. I am here to support Dan Barna and we are here today before you, so that the period of change for Romania will be as short as possible and will start now. The medieval period in political terms came to an end in Romania. This is why we are here with a complete offer, which includes a future president of Romania and a USR PLUS Government, with competent and integral people," said Ciolos.

In his turn, the USR Deputy Stelian Ion said that the change of Constanta and Dobrogea started with the result of the European Parliament elections of May 26, and the next step towards change will be the election of the USR PLUS Alliance candidate as President of Romania.