USR-PLUS's Voiculescu: Debauchery, stealing from public money is over

The co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR-PLUS Alliance), Vlad Voiculescu, who is to become the deputy mayor of Bucharest after the validation of his mandate as general councilor, told the future district mayors from other parties who will be validated in their positions that the "debauchery is over, the stealing from public money is over," and those responsible for corruption in the General City Hall and the district halls will have to answer.

"To those mayors from other parties who, in all probability, thus, may keep their seats, Mr. Negoita (district 3), Mr. Baluta (district 4), possibly Mr. Piedone (district 5), I tell that the party's over, the debauchery is over. Even if they will manage to form majorities, which I do not desire and I do not desire for Bucharesters, in the Local Council, they will have just one General City Hall and, in general, they will not have the partners that they had in the sad times of the PSD [Social Democratic Party]. The debauchery is over, stealing from public money is over. If they know they are corrupt, they'd better leave by themselves. There will be no case in which a corruption case, found in one of the hospitals, in one of the schools, in one of the kindergartens, in any other institution of the Bucharest City Hall and my assumption is that also in the district halls and the promise is that, at the very least, in districts 1, 2 and 6, any corruption case will go straight to the Prosecutor's Office," said Vlad Voiculescu, on Monday, in a press conference.

"Gabriela Firea for spending the money of Bucharesters for a masked electoral campaign at several TV stations and several radios, from the City Hall's money, until the last day of campaigning, even after the Electoral Bureau said clearly it's illegal, will have to answer for it, from a patrimonial point of view too. Because the money of Bucharesters were thrown out the window (...) and they must be returned," said Voiculescu.

In context, he told the partners in the Bucharest branch of the National Liberal Party that they have in the USR-PLUS representatives "a loyal partner", as long as the local governance principles discussed with them will be kept.

"To those in the hospitals, the physicians who, maybe, were lied to that state hospitals are to privatized or closed or their performance will be hindered in any way, I tell them to not listen to these things. I tell them it's not the case, they have nothing to fear, on the contrary, we will encourage performance at every level, regardless of the political preferences of a medical doctor, of a nurse, of a hospital manager, whether disclosed or not. I am interested in performance and the way in which we can serve the citizen and that's all," Voiculescu also said.