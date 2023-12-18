USR, PMP, Right Force leaders announce United Right Alliance

The chairs of the Save Romania Union (USR), People's Movement Party (PMP) and the Right Force announced on Monday the formation of the United Right Alliance, in view of the 2024 elections.

"This is a special moment, a moment of hope for change in Romania. We announce today the three parties: the Right Force, the People's Movement Party and the Save Romania Union - United Right Alliance. It is the alliance that will remove this regime of lies, poverty and injustice from power in 2024. I thank chairmen Eugen Tomac and Ludovic Orban, I thank all my colleagues in the executive leaderships of the three parties (...) for their maturity, for their generosity in laying the foundations of this construction that Romania needs so much. Pesedism [the Social Democratic Party-PSD] came to power in Romania through a colossal and unparalleled fraud whose author is the current president, Klaus Werner Iohannis. He is the one who gave away for free the votes that were right-wing and put them in the PSD's bag," USR leader Catalin Drula told a joint press conference of the three party chairmen, after the meeting of the governing bodies.

PMP leader Eugen Tomac said that it is "a really important day for Romania."

"Today is a really important day for Romania, for millions of Romanians who were waiting for a message of unity. Here today in the Palace of Parliament we are giving the signal of unity through the United Right Alliance. The real opposition is here in front of you and is ready for the biggest challenges for 2024, the real opposition has been created and has created here in front of you a political pole that will change the course of things," said PMP chair Eugen Tomac.

"Today I don't think we are allowed to let the Romanians choose again between two evils, namely the coalition of imposture and deceit made up of PSD and PNL [the National Liberal Party] and the opposition with horn and body invented by PSD and PNL, today the Romanians no longer have to choose between two evils. Today we are building the right solution with them," said Right Force leader Ludovic Orban.