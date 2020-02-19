USR: PSD, ALDE and UDMR do not want Romanians in diaspora to vote in decent conditions

The Save Romania Union considers that the rejection of the Emergency Ordinance for early elections, in the Senate plenary, is proof that the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) want to "restrict the right of Romanians to vote".

"The Emergency Ordinance for early elections, which facilitated the vote of the Romanians, including those from the diaspora, was rejected in the Senate plenary by the vote of PSD, UDMR and ALDE. The USR senators voted, along with those of PNL [the National Liberal Party], in favor of the ordinance. Today's vote in the Senate proves once again that PSD, ALDE and UDMR do not miss a chance to hinder the right of Romanians to vote, because they fear the Romanians' vote. Nor do PSD, ALDE and UDMR want the diaspora to vote in decent conditions, for three days, because they know that Romanians from abroad do not vote with them. And then they punish them, by also depriving them of a fair representation in the Bucharest Parliament," a press release of the formation shows.

USR Senator Florina Presada believes that this would not have been the case if the Union's requests to set up the Electoral Code Committee at the beginning of this legislature had been granted.

"USR has repeatedly called for the Electoral Code Committee to be convened so that parliamentarians have the opportunity to agree on the various provisions of the electoral laws. We woke up three or four years later that we must amend the electoral laws in order to conduct elections in the best possible circumstances. So, had there been the will to have an electoral legislation with uniform provisions, this could have been done. Unfortunately, we did not have political will on the part of the majority formed around the PSD and of Liviu Dragnea [former PSD leader] in 2016, a majority who further wants to decide how the Romanians vote. PSD voted against the ordinance because it does not want Romanians to vote in the best conditions, it does not want a fair representation of the diaspora and, obviously, it does not want early elections, because it would not get the same number of mandates as in 2016," said Presada.

The Senate rejected, on Wednesday's plenary session, as the first Legislative Chamber notified, OUG 26/2020 on the organization of early parliamentary elections.

The rejection bill of the ordinance was adopted with 86 votes "in favour" (PSD, UDMR and ALDE) and 34 "against" (PNL and USR).