USR's Barna: New National Bureau brings USR to govern

The new National Bureau of the Save Romania Union (USR) elected by the 5th congress will bring the party to govern, on Sunday said this political formation's chairman Dan Barna.

"Following the outcome of the election, we have a new National Bureau of the USR that will bring the USR to govern, they are colleagues and persons I do trust very much and alongside whom we will win the presidential election and will shape that government Romania needs badly," Dan Barna told a news conference in western Timisoara.The USR head stated that next to him there are many people who will be part of the future governance of the USR PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Alliance the Union has authorised with trustworthiness and support "to bring this party to Romania's governance in the next two year"."It is a team I very much trust. Together, we will win the presidential, the local elections and will bring USR to govern. It is the team that will heal Romania and turn it into a country the young will not leave anymore, a country whose entrepreneurs are being supported, the law is the law, and the resources are used for the people in need. That Romania we all wish for and where we all could live happy, in here, at home," Dan Barna stated, according to a USR release.