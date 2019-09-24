USR's Barna: The toxic majority lives in the Senate and is protecting its suspects

The chair of the Save Romania Union (USR), Dan Barna, states that former Health Minister Florian Bodog escaped the criminal investigation requested by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) with the aid of Social Democratic Party (PSD) senators and its satellites, which are forming a "toxic majority".

"The toxic majority lives in the Romanian Senate and is defending its suspects! PSD found in their former traveling companions accomplices in blocking a Dragnea-type case with fictitious employments at the Health Ministry. The former Health Minister Florian Bodog escaped the criminal investigation requested by the DNA. The former minister hired as counselor a lady who was never at work, but he signed the presence documents because he worked with her on Whatsapp and talking on the phone, as he publicly admitted. It is revolting to see how the PSD and its satellites are saving the politicians who are abusing their positions from the responsibility of their actions and how they legitimize a feudal political behavior. If you are a minister or a county council head, as Dragnea was, you can't hire your protege from the university or the party people on the citizens' money," Barna wrote, on Monday, on Facebook.

He believes that Romania cannot change unless politicians do another type of politics, believing that "the old political class offers us no expectations".

"It's obvious they are learning nothing as they saved Bodog after Dragnea went to jail because of a similar action, which revolted an entire country. In order to change politics all the honest men are needed, those who hesitate to make the step. Do not hesitate, politics should not be left to the hand of thieves and incompetents who defend each others' backs, defying us! Come together with the USR and PLUS [Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party] to build a country in which the state respects its citizens," he added.

On Monday, the Senate rejected the DNA request to approve the criminal investigation of former Health Minister Florian Bodog for the crimes of abuse of office and intellectual forgery, his case being related to the employment of a counselor during his mandate. The vote was secret, with balls and urns, the request being voted favorably by 30 senators, 82 voting against and four abstaining.