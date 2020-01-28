USR: Special pensions should be repealed, those for servicemen and magistrates, capped

Romania shouldn't tolerate a differentiated pension system, mentions the Save Romania Union (USR), which is reiterating its point of view according to which the special pensions should be repealed, and the pensions of magistrates and servicemen should be capped.

"MPs are meeting today, in extraordinary session, to vote the repeal of special pensions. It remains to be seen if the draft will pass given the disputes in Parliament between the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and the PNL [the National Liberal Party]. USR is the only party in Parliament that truly desires to eliminate these privileges. All the other parties voted to introduce special pensions in the past. In the USR's vision, special pensions should be repealed and those for magistrates and servicemen should be capped, because they represent unjustified privileges that deepen social inequity in Romania," the USR shows in a post on Facebook.The USR claims that special pensions represent an annual cost of over 2 billion euro from the state budget."Proof of USR's consistency regarding the repeal of special pension is given by the two draft laws submitted in September 2017 and October 2017. The first targets the special pensions of magistrates, the second provides for the elimination of seven categories of special pensions and the capping of the pensions of magistrates and servicemen. Romania shouldn't tolerate any longer a two-speed pension system," the USR mentions.

AGERPRES