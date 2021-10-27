USR spokesman: We can meet the moment PNL statutory fora sanction coalition-restoring decision

Spokesman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Ionut Mosteanu said that the moment the statutory fora of the National Liberal Party (PNL) sanction the Liberals' decision to restore the coalition and drop negotiations with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Union's representatives are willing to start talks in this regard.

"USR has so far received no invitation from PNL and UDMR [the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] to sit down for talks to restore the coalition. PNL's public decision is to seek support for a minority government around Nicolae Ciuca. This is the decision communicated by the PNL, the PNL Chairman and the Liberal leaders, they have repeatedly made this public. The moment the PNL decides in its statutory fora that it wants to restore the coalition and to drop negotiations with the PSD, then we can meet. Of course, we'll move fast and come sit at the table to look at ways to restore this coalition. We need a calm discussion, dispassionate negotiations to set the priorities in the coalition," Mosteanu said in a press statement at the House of Parliament.

The USR spokesman mentioned that a reform calendar must also be established during these negotiations and the way of making decisions in the coalition needs to be analyzed.

He also underscored USR's support in Parliament for projects such as the green Covid certificate or the law for capping and compensating energy prices.