USR: While CCR delays making a decision, hundreds of millions continue to be spent on service pensions

Save Romania Union (USR) points out that CCR (Constitutional Court of Romania) members have postponed for the third time a decision related to the law on the new system of taxation of service pensions and that, in the meantime, over 3 billion lei were still spent, in full pandemic," on the service pensions, according to AGERPRES.

"Huge special pensions, some of them worth 60-70,000 lei per month, will continue to be paid, thanks to the CCR. Until when? We don't know. Five months after the adoption in Parliament of the law on taxation of service pensions not only that the law did not come into force yet, but it did not even pass the filter of the Constitutional Court. And, today, the CCR judges postpone the decision for the third time. The reasoning for the delay is, this time, that one of the judges is self-isolating, while last time the institution invoked the need to wait for the opinions of the presidents of the two chambers of Parliament and other public authorities," USR wrote on Facebook.

The representatives of the Union appreciate that 7 of the 9 CCR judges, beneficiaries of service pensions themselves, have no interest in making a decision in the sense of diminishing them.

"We remind you that, from June to September, over 3 billion lei went, in the midst of a pandemic, to service pensions, after the challenge of this law with the Constitutional Court prevented the coming into force of the law on the taxation of service pensions," mentions the same source.

The Constitutional Court of Romania postponed, on Wednesday, for December 8, the pronouncement of a decision on the challenges filed by the Ombudsman and the High Court of Cassation and Justice in connection with the law regarding the new tax system for service pensions, CCR officials stated.