USR will not vote PNL-UDMR minority Government

USR (Save Romania Union) will not vote for the PNL (National Liberal Party) - UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) minority Government, the Union's spokesperson, Ionut Mosteanu, announced on Friday.

"USR took note of PNL's decision of going in Parliament with a PNL-UDMR minority Government. USR will not vote for this minority Government, just as we said repeatedly, it supports the restoration of the PNL-USR-UDMR coalition, just as we said repeatedly. But PNL, through its decision of going forward with the decision made a few days ago, of not making the term of PM designate Ciuca more flexible and going forward with this minority Government, is maintaining this political crisis," Mosteanu said.

He added that if this minority Government will be adopted in Parliament, it will pass with the votes of PSD (Social Democratic Party).