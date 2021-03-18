USR's Barna: Conclusion of CVM for Romania - one of gov't's major objectives

The conclusion of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) for Romania is one of the major objectives of the Government, says Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, according to AGERPRES.

"Achieving this goal depends only on Romania. The priority efforts are to correct the laws of justice, abolish the Section for the Investigation of Magistrates and align the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code with the decisions of the Constitutional Court," Barna wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He mentioned that this was also conveyed to the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, and that he received assurance that the conclusion of the CVM is also on the agenda of the European executive.

"After 13 years in which Romania has been the subject of exceptional monitoring by the European Commission, with major setbacks in 2018 and 2019, I am confident that our intensified efforts in the next period will lead to normal and predictable functioning of the rule of law in Romania. The message of Ms Jourova and the Commission was very clear: Romania is expected to show determination and results. Our commitment is that we will deliver them," the Deputy Prime Minister said.