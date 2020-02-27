USR's Barna: PNL endorsing Nicusor Dan - step forward for single anti-PSD candidate in Bucharest

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban's announcement about endorsing Nicusor Dan for the City Hall race is "a great step forward for the prospect of a single anti-PSD [Social Democratic Party] candidate in Bucharest.''

"Good news - PNL has just announced that it endorses Nicusor Dan, the USR candidate for the Capital City Hall. The announcement is a big step forward for the prospect of a single anti-PSD candidate in Bucharest,'' Barna wrote on Facebook.

The National Liberal Party supports Nicusor Dan's candidacy for the position of mayor of the capital in this year's elections.

Nicusor Dan is running as independent for Bucharest mayor, supported by USR.