USR's Barna: Respecting Union principles, Moldova's accession to EU, supporting entrepreneurship, alliance priorities in future EP

The candidate on the first position of the United Right Alliance (ADU) list for the European Parliament elections, Dan Barna - Save Romania Union (USR), in Oradea on Thursday said that respecting EU laws and principles, Moldova's accession to the EU, supporting entrepreneurship and the liberal spirit in the economy will be the main priorities of ADU representatives in the next European Parliament.

"One of the objectives of the ADU is to support this extraordinary opportunity that the Republic of Moldova has in the context of the tragedy caused by the war in Ukraine, some stages have been burned, temporarily speaking, related to Moldova's chance to become part of the EU and it is clear that the next European Parliament will have a heavy, important word to say in supporting Moldova's accession. And this is one of the directions and priorities we have," said Dan Barna.

Another priority, he continued, is related to the rule of law and respect for laws and principles for which the European Union has been respected for many years, including in Romania, as guardian of legality and democracy.

According to him, the entrepreneurship component and the maintenance of the liberal spirit in the European economy is also among the priorities of the ADU, together with the need to discuss the adaptation of the Green Deal, an essential environmental component for the younger generations.

People's Movement Party (PMP) Chairman, MEP Eugen Tomac, who is also a candidate for the June 9 elections, stressed that he and Vlad Botos managed to keep the subject of Romania's accession to the Schengen Area on the European Parliament's agenda for over a year and a half, and that they made a common front and managed to turn a subject of national interest into a subject of European interest, that of the return of the Romanian treasure sent to Moscow during the First World War.

"This shows that when you know how to explain things very well, you can impose yourself and obtain a large majority, as was the case three months ago in Parliament, for a subject that concerns Romania," Tomac said.

The PMP leader said that, beyond the extraordinary openness that the Republic of Moldova has in Europe, the future ADU MEPs will explain in the European Parliament why it is important for the Republic of Moldova to join the EU quickly and will build a serious debate for the common future in the European Union