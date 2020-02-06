USR's Barna: Snap election, the moral, ethical, correct, necessary solution for Romania

The Save Romania Union (USR) Chair Dan Barna on Thursday said, after the Cotroceni Presidential Palace consultations, that he told President Klaus Iohannis about the decision to uphold the snap election scenario.

"I told the President about the USR position, a stance declared for two years now, the early elections are the moral, ethical, correct, and necessary solution for Romania right now. Unfortunately, any other scenario would only continue what has happened in the past three months, to have a government that in fact cannot govern and (...) we will uphold the early elections scenario very clearly, we will vote against the investiture [of any government, ed. n.] so as to make sure that the following gov't will have no parliamentary support, so that we make the next step toward snap election," Barna asserted.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday has invited at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace the chairs of the parliamentary parties and formations for consultations with a view to designating a candidate for Prime Minister, after the Ludovic Orban gov't was dismissed on Wednesday, through a no confidence vote.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Onea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)