USR's Barna: We need an agreement on justice legislation; JusMinMin Ion will consult with coalition leaders

Co-chairman of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance Dan Barna said on Tuesday that Justice Minister Stelian Ion will soon consult with leaders of each member party in the government coalition on justice legislation so as to mount support for that.

"The justice legislation are on the way to reaching the form that the coalition will present to Parliament; in the coming days, discussions between the minister of justice and the specialists from each party in the ruling coalition will continue. The approval procedure is also running so in the shortest possible time, in a week and a half - two weeks, we can adopt these laws inside the government and bring them up to Parliament for debates. (...) The justice legislation has been in public debate for six months. More than a month and a half ago, the government passed a memorandum clearly establishing this timeframe, which Stelian Ion has been followed, and we are obliged to follow as well, hence today's discussion. It is very clear that we need a coalition agreement at the government level, so that we may come up with a solid and consolidated formula in Parliament," Barna said after a meeting of the ruling coalition.

He added that the substantive issues in the case of the justice legislation were not discussed at the meeting. "Any components on which we should reach political agreement will come at the next coalition meetings," Barna said.

Asked whether the Judicial Police should operate under the authority of the Interior Ministry as it is now or be reassigned to the Justice Ministry, as provided for in the government agenda he replied: "The laws are currently being discussed. (...) I cannot express myself on any point, because that will be a decision of the coalition.