USR's Ciolos: I have no intention to rebuild PLUS

Dacian Ciolos on Monday stated, after announcing that he is resigning from the position of USR (Save Romania Union) leader, that he does not consider the rebuilding of the old PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party).

"I have no plans to rebuild the old PLUS," Ciolos told a news conference.

He has stated that he remains a member of the USR.

"I am currently a member of the European Parliament. I have a mandate to complete and I am a member of the party, I will participate in the discussions that will take place in the party, I will continue the dialogue with my colleagues," said Dacian Ciolos.

He was asked if a presidential candidacy remains a goal, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I haven't discussed the presidential candidacy for a long time, since I was elected party president, and I explained to you then that a presidential candidacy requires a strong party to support him/her and we have work to do here before we speak of presidential candidates," the resigning chair of USR also stated.

Ciolos wanted to specify that he did not distinguish between the former members of PLUS or USR.

"We wanted to get over it and I still want to get over it. Not only are former PLUS colleagues excluded for the crime of opinion, they are also former USR colleagues who are getting the same treatment, and the important thing is not the label and the logo, but the important thing is this behaviour that does not help in building trust and it does not help us in trying to become more powerful. Which is why I believe that we need to modify the statute, too, so that the county branches leaderships will also reflect the various trends in the respective branch. Ithis happens nobody will be excluded anymore for criticizing the leaders," said the resigning USR leader.