USR's Drula: We approach all rounds of elections with the desire to win.

National chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula on Monday said that USR wants toapproach all the rounds of elections in 2024, including the presidential one, with the desire to win them, told Agerpres.

"USR is currently the leader of the democratic opposition in Romania. That is not a medal, it is something that compels you. It compels you to offer Romania an alternative next year. And it is a point of evolution for us. Discussing with 800 colleagues attending the plenary session of the Congress convention, I wanted to tell them: 'There is a responsibility on our shoulders.' We don't go to the elections, like that, with some kind of small plan - 'sir, how many votes will we get, that's how it will be and we'll see later'. We want to be the major alternative, which means that we approach all the rounds of elections with the desire to win them, including for the president of Romania. You saw how important the president of Romania is. And I think it's an opportunity and a very good chance next year to replace the incumbents," Drula told B1 TV private television broadcaster.

He added that USR has a message of reform grounded on a desire for change in society.

According to him, inflation was largely the effect of the incumbent government's policies.

"They blew up the deficit with reckless and unmeasured expenses, made for their political cronies. Do you think that Mr Ciolacu will come up and say 'that's it, the party is over!' and cut these expenses?" asked the USR leader.

He went on to say that a governing agenda will be soon drawn up that will start from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and from the principles of "pro-European liberalism," with the discussions to be taking place within a "broad debate" in society.

"I see that as a pool of energies that I feel exist in society. (...) I believe that there is a much greater potential than the polls of the day. Moreover, history shows us: when reformist forces unite against the policies of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), 5-6 million votes can be won when we talk about the presidential election."