USR's Ion: JusMin Gorghiu, a puppet minister

Save Romania Union (USR) lawmaker Stelian Ion has called Alina Gorghiu "a puppet minister" who proposed "two puppet candidates" for leadership positions at the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) and the Attorney General's Office.

Ion, a former justice minister himself, criticised the decision of Minister Gorghiu to propose two prosecutors for leadership positions at the DNA and the Attorney General's Office who were issued a negative opinion by the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), agerpres reports.

"A puppet minister, puppet candidates! Minister Gorghiu is moving forward with the procedure of appointing the two prosecutors with a negative opinion from the CSM. The proposals will now reach the master puppeteer, Klaus Iohannis, and only his signature is needed for Mihaiela Iorga -Moraru to head the most important section of the DNA - the Anti-corruption Section, and Remus Iulian Popa, the Criminal Investigation Section of the Attorney General's Office. The object of the coalition led by Iohannis to stop the fight against real corruption and to control justice is obvious. Boundless disregard! Justice is being destroyed step by step," Ion wrote in a social media post.

Gorghiu picked prosecutors Mihaiela Moraru-Iorga and Remus-Iulian Popa to leadership positions at the DNA and the Attorney General's Office and sent them for consideration to President Klaus Iohannis, although the Supreme Council of Magisrates (CSM) had issued negative opinions on both.