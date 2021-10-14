USR's Mosteanu: If negotiations for rebuilding coalition fail, we'll go to Parliament with USR gov't

USR (Save Romania Union) will come to Parliament, at the beginning of next week, with a government approved by the Political Committee of this party, in case the negotiations with PNL (National Liberal Party), UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania) and the minorities for the rebuilding of the governing coalition will fail, the leader of the USR Deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, said on Thursday.

"We convened the Political Committee for Sunday afternoon. The Political Committee is the statutory body of USR, which decides if we enter the government or not, so it also approves the governing programme and decides the list of ministers. The number one priority of the Prime Minister-designate, Dacian Ciolos, is to rebuild the governing coalition with PNL, UDMR and with the support of the national minorities group in the Romanian Parliament. This is our priority, this is his priority. We have been saying this countless of times, for over a month. However, if negotiations fail, if discussions fail in the following days, we are going to make our next move. Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos has a mandate from the President of Romania to form a government and will come with this government before Parliament. (...) If these negotiations fail, we will come before Parliament with a government approved by the Political Committee, a list of ministers and a programme approved by the Political Committee at the beginning of next week," said Ionut Mosteanu.

He called on the PNL to show responsibility.

He also specified that a new meeting of Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos and the leaders of PNL, UDMR and of the national minorities will take place on Friday, Agerpres informs.