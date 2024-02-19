USR's Nasui: Merging elections is not a good idea, USR ready for any scenario

Merging elections is not a good idea because it creates "a mess in the minds of Romanians," and this takes place in order for the PSD to give the PNL "a bubble of oxygen", not to collapse too strongly, so that the social democrats have who to form a coalition with after 2024, USR deputy Claudiu Nasui said on Monday.

He said the USR is prepared for absolutely any scenario and will use "every weapon" at its disposal to prevent this merger, agerpres reports.

"We have also said that practically the real merger is between the PNL and the PSD and this merger has already taken place. The merger of the elections is not a good idea. It makes a mess in the minds of the Romanians who would go to elect their representatives in the forums of the Romanian state, but we are prepared for absolutely any scenario. Instead, it should be noted that this merger is taking place to save the PNL. The PNL is absolutely collapsed in the polls, their only hope is to succeed with these behind-the-scenes games of democracy, to manage to maximize their electoral score, which dropped a lot because they showed their pride, because they can no longer run with the lie with which they ran last time, that by voting PNL we are ditching PSD. It is not true. Because of the PNL, the PSD is in power," said Nasui at the Parliament.Asked whether USR will attack the merger legislation at the Constitutional Court, Nasui said: "Absolutely. We will use any weapon we have to prevent this merger."As to a possible support from the USR of the PNL in the event of the failure of the coalition negotiations, Claudiu Nasui stated that the USR has no intention of making any alliance at this moment.