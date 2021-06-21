Vaccination campaign / 20,040 people immunised in last 24 hours; 6,810 - with first dose

In the last 24 hours, 20,040 doses of vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 were administered, of which 16,283 - Pfizer, 2,332 - Johnson & Johnson, 662 - Moderna and 763 - AstraZeneca, according to a report sent by the National Committee Coordinating COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV).

CNCAV shows that, in the same interval, 6,810 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 13,230 with the second one.

Since December 27, 2020, 8,756,809 vaccine doses have been administered to 4,640,330 people, of whom 269,637 received a dose and 4,370,693 and a second one as well.

In the last 24 hours, 5 side effects have been reported, all of a general nature.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 16,500 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,773 local and 14,727 general.

According to CNCAV, 146 side effects are under investigation.