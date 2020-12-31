Vaccination campaign against COVID / 4,623 people - immunized in the last 24 hours

The National Committee for Coordination of anti-COVID-19 Vaccination informs on Thursday that, in the last 24 hours, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through the application of the National Electronic Registry of Vaccinations, 4,623 people were immunized against coronavirus, with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, so far 10,289 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, of those vaccinated, 9 people had side effects, common and minor (fever, headache, myalgia, asthenia).

In total, of the more than 10,000 immunized, 26 had common and minor side effects, of which: 4 - local reactions with pain at the injection site, and 22 - general reactions (fever, headache, myalgia, asthenia, allergies of rash type).

The program of vaccination centers ends at 20.00, which is why the number of vaccinations performed between 17.00 and 20.00 will be reflected in the following day's report, the National Committee for Coordination of anti-COVID-19 Vaccination also states.