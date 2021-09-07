Vaccine coverage nationwide is approx. 31% but may pick up after September 13.th

The anti-COVID coverage, nationwide, from the eligible resident population of over 12 years of age, is of roughly 31%, Bucharest City having a 49.4% coverage, the president of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, declared on Tuesday.

"Coverage, from the eligible resident population of over 12 years of age is of approximately 31%. (...) Vaccine coverage in Bucharest City nears 50%, we are talking about 49.4%. Next is the county of Cluj with almost 46%, Sibiu county with 39%, then the counties of Timis 36.3%, Constanta 36.5%, Brasov 36.3%. We have only two counties left, Giurgiu and Suceava, which are below 20% of coverage rate, other than that, all counties have a vaccine coverage of over 20%," Valeriu Gheorghita specified, during a press conference at Victoria Palace.

The chairman of CNCAV also mentioned that until September 6 there have been 5.28 million people vaccinated with at least one dose, and 5.17 million people have been vaccinated with the full scheme, Agerpres informs.

A two-month vaccination campaign will be rolled out in pre-university and university institutions, running between September 13 and November 15 in the former, and between October 1 and December 1 in the latter education system, head of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), military doctor Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday.

"The measures for the vaccination in the educational institutions of pupils, students, their parents and institution staff have been established. Basically, it's the methodological framework for the vaccination process to take place in educational units. This instruction will be sent out this morning to the Health Ministry, the Public Health Directorates, and the Education Ministry for them to cooperate for the implementation of the vaccination program," Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

The CNCAV head specified that in order to limit the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community, as well as in the educational units, a "special campaign" will be carried out for the vaccination of pupils, their families, students, teaching and non-teaching staff.