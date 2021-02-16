Valeriu Gheorghita: 432 undesirable post-vaccine side effects between February 9 - 14

The president of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that as many as 432 post-vaccination adverse reactions were recorded between February 9 and 14, as reported by people with the average age of 41 years.

He added that there have been no cases of anaphylactic shock since the start of the COVID vaccination campaign.

"Between February 9 and February 14, 432 undesirable post-vaccine adverse reactions were reported, of which 76% were reported on the platform of the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices in Romania, the rest being reported directly in the National Electronic Vaccination Register, at the National Institute of Public Health. The average age of people who reported these side effects was 41 years, ranging between 19 and 88 years; 77% of the people who reported side effects were women. The median time between the vaccination date and the onset of the adverse reactions was 21 days, with extremes between 0 and 31 days. Depending on the severity of the manifestations, zero cases of severe reactions and 432 cases of reactions classified as non-severe were reported," explained Valeriu Gheorghita.

According to him, 51% had local side effects, with pain, swelling, rash at the spot of administration, fatigue, fever and chills, 34% of people reported discomfort, muscle pain or joint pain, 30% headache. "These types of side effects are similar in percentage and frequency to what we reported in the last week," the CNCAV president added.

He went on to say that 556 local reactions with pain at the spot of administration, and 2,324 general reactions such as fever, headache, muscle aches, joint pain, fatigue, and allergic reactions have been reported for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine so far.

Following the administration of the Moderna vaccine, there were nine local reactions - pain at the spot of administration and 75 general reactions - fever, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, fatigue and rash, indicated Valeriu Gheorghita. The Moderna jab has been administered since February 4.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, which started on February 15, a total of seven reactions were reported - four local, with discomfort, pain at the site of administration, and three general - fever, headache, muscle aches, joint pain, fatigue and insomnia.