Valeriu Gheorghita: Almost 4 mln persons, vaccinated anti-COVID with at least one dose until May 17

From the start of the vaccination campaign until May 17, a total of 3,963,176 people were vaccinated with at least one dose, of whom 2,871,560 people are vaccinated with the second dose as well, the head of National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday.

He also mentioned that, according to the latest data, the number of people scheduled with the three types of vaccine is over 1,049,000 people, both for dose I and dose II.

The head of CNCAV also provided details on the number of side effects after the anti-COVID vaccination.

"Profile of adverse reactions at the national level, as of May 16: 15,357 cases of post-vaccination adverse reactions were reported. In the previous week, May 10 - May 16, a total of 538 adverse reactions were reported, with 86% being reported to the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices, the rest to the National Institute of Public Health. The median age of people who reported side effects was 37 years old and no severe side effects were reported," Valeriu Gheorghita announced.