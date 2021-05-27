Value of constant irregularities within public acquisition procedures passes 4.9 billion Euro in 2020

The National Council of Contestation Settlement (CNSC) registered in 2020 a number of 2,983 of formulated contestations by economic operators, rising by 6.2%, in comparison with the previous year, and the value of established irregularities within the public acquisition procedures rises to 4.9 billion Euro.

"The National Council of Contestation Settlement (CNSC), organism of specific jurisdiction within the area of public acquisitions created with the purpose of guaranteeing to respect the legislation by the contracting authorities, registered in 2020 a number of 2,938 formulated contestations by economic operators, rising by 6.2%, in comparison with the previous year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and provisions of the Government Emergency Ordinance nr. 45/2018, which introduced as a condition for admissibility of submitting contestations to a reported surety to the estimated value of public acquisition procedure and for the procedural stage of the awarding procedure where the contestation is submitted," according to a CNSC press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

Of the 2,983 contestations which CNSC was legally invested in 2020, a number of 651 (21.87%) targeted awarding procedures, financed from European funds, and 2,326 (78.13%), procedures financed from internal public funds.According to CNSC, throughout the year of 2020, the number of formulated contestations within the awarding procedures, financed from European funds, has gone up by 60.74% (246 contestations) in comparison with the previous year, while the number of formulated contestations within the awarding procedures, financed from public national funds, registered a drop of 3% (72 contestations), reported to the same period.