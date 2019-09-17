Value of trade betweeen Romania and Thailand has reached 300 milllion US dollars

The value of trade between Romania and Thailand reached 300 million US dollars last year, 2018 being the best year from this point of view, said on Tuesday, Sorin Dimitriu, the president of the Chamber of Commerce And Industry of the Municipality of Bucharest (CCIB), at the opening of the Romania-Thailand Business Forum.

"Why a Romania-Thailand business forum?! It is part of the strategy of our chamber of commerce to approach non-EU markets, a strategy that materializes with destinations in Asia, in general, and especially in Southeast Asia," he said.As many as 14 companies and 23 participants were part of the delegation from Thailand."2018 was the best year in terms of trade between the two countries, namely 300 million US dollars. In the first half of this year, imports increased to over 160 million, and our exports went up slightly raised, to 70 million US dollars. However, following the structure of trade, we will see that there are areas with great potential for improving trade relations," continued Dimitriu.According to the CCIB, the main objective of the forum is to establish contacts between the representatives of the Romanian business environment and the members of the economic mission from the Kingdom of Thailand, which are active in such fields as: skin care and skin care products (including herbal oils), light industry (crocodile leather goods, t-shirts), household products, Thai fruits (dried, processed), dried fish, rice, orchids.The representatives of the Thai companies had the opportunity to make a brief presentation of their activity and the opportunities for cooperation with the Romanian companies, and then to enter into a dialogue with the business people from our country, interested in identifying new customers, suppliers or business partners, knowledge of investment conditions and possibilities.