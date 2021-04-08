Value of transactions with government securities settled in 2020 rise to 2.8 billion lei (report)

The value of transactions with government securities settled in 2020 increased significantly compared to the same period of 2019, reaching 2.8 billion lei, compared to 4.091 million lei in the previous year, due to the processing of two primary public offers for the sale of government securities to the population by the Ministry of Public Finance.

According to the report of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) on the evolution of the capital market in 2020, the total number of transactions settled last year on a gross basis was 3,058, down 19.36% compared to 2019 (3,792 transactions), of which 9 Deal transactions concluded at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), amounting to 567.2 million lei (mostly in September) and 3,049 transactions concluded outside the trading venues, amounting to 2.5 billion lei. Thus, the total value of transactions settled on a gross basis was 3.1 billion lei, down by 5.98% compared to 2019 (3.3 billion lei). The report states that Deal transactions are settled on a net or gross basis according to the instructions submitted by the participants in the settlement system.

In 2020, a total number of 9,388 transactions totaling 549,479 million euros were settled on a gross basis, on the T2S Platform, of which 9,200 transactions were concluded in trading venues, with a settled value of 520.921 million euros, 186 allocation transactions amounting to 28.119 million euros and 2 off-site transactions with a settled value of 439,000 euros. According to the report, there is an increase in the number of transactions in trading venues due to public offerings denominated in euro.Regarding the cross-border activity in 2020, during the analyzed period 1,431 cross-border operations were performed based on the principle of delivery versus payment (DvP), for financial instruments such as shares, bonds, structured products and fund units, worth a total of 577.511 million lei, up by 236.09% (171.830 million lei) compared to the value settled in 2019.AGERPRES