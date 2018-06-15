Varujan Vosganian elected chairman of ALDE’s Iasi branch

Deputy Varujan Vosganian was elected Chairman of the Iasi branch of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), following an elections organised on Saturday within the County Conference for designating the new leadership.

The event, organised by the Iasi branch of the ALDE at the "Vasile Alecsandri" National Theater, was attended by more than 1,000 delegates around the county."The mandate I have had so far has been an interim one, taken over prior to the election, because I was a MP. We have only partially fulfilled our mandate so far, because the outcome of the local and parliamentary elections did not please us. We realised that the party was at the beginning, people did not associate the party with the leaders. (...) In the meantime, this obstacle has disappeared, especially since people who have not done politics started to join the ALDE, such as : intellectuals, representatives of the academia, academics, businessmen. (...) Now we want to cover the entire county. We still have 25 localities where we have only initiative groups, we have to set up women and youth organizations, committees and the electoral network, so that we have a two-digit score in the elections for the European Parliament and be successful in the presidential elections," deputy Varujan Vosganian told the press.The elections on Saturday were attended also by secretary general of the ALDE Daniel Chitoiu, deputy and vice-chairman of the ALDE Andrei Gerea, senator and Minister for Relation with Parliament Viorel Ilie, senator and chairman of the ALDE's Suceava branch Alexandru Baisanu, state secretary with the Development Ministry Criprian Rosca.On this occasion, secretary general of the ALDE Daniel Chitoiu voiced his conviction that the Iasi branch will succeed, under the leadership of Varujan Vosganian, to rank among top five political parties in the 2019 and 2020 electoral years. AGERPRES