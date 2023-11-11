Veterans Day / Tilvar: Our duty is to remember 30 soldiers who died far from home

The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, sent a message on Veterans Day from the theaters of operations, showing that on this day we celebrate the soldiers who have fulfilled, in the last three decades, all the international missions in which Romania participated.

"Today we celebrate the veterans of theaters of operations, soldiers who have fulfilled, in the last three decades, all the international missions in which Romania participated. They are the ones who represented their country, with honor and dignity, in theaters of operations on three continents, with the tricolor flag of our country in their hearts," Tilvar's message states.

According to him, November 11 was not chosen by chance to praise the veterans in the theaters of operations.

November 11 is celebrated throughout Europe and marks the end of the First World War, with the entry into force, in 1918, of the Armistice between the Entente Powers and Germany, which put an end to the first world conflagration. On the other hand, the recent history of the Romanian Army records, on November 11, 2003, the supreme sacrifice of the post-mortem sub-lieutenant Iosif-Silviu Fogarasi, the first Romanian soldier who fell in the line of duty, in the Theater of Operations in Afghanistan. This date became a landmark for the Day of Veterans in the theaters of operations, established by law in 2014.

"Dear veterans of the theaters of operations, your professionalism and tenacity are the expression of the fulfillment of the commitments that our country assumed towards our partners and allies. The heavy tribute paid by the Romanian army, over time, was not in vain. No sacrifice made by our forefathers has been forgotten, and we owe them our gratitude to those who put the Romanian nation above their own lives. (...) Today, we pay tribute to all the Romanians who sacrificed themselves for the Motherland and, in particular, to those who gave their lives in the theaters of operations. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we have the duty to remember in our prayers the 30 soldiers who lost their lives far from home, in the theaters of operations, heroes who entered history much too soon. They will forever remain anchors in time for future generations, as well as in our hearts and consciousness, being true models of camaraderie, of sacrifice for the country, of human solidarity without borders'', the minister states.

He also shows that, in the current security context, our country is in an extremely important strategic position, and the place it occupies at the decision-making table is due, to a large extent, to the soldiers of the Romanian Army.

"Belonging to the European Union and NATO forces us to remain vigilant. At the same time, the allied presence on the territory of our country is a clear proof of solidarity and cohesion, in the face of any potential threats. Each generation of soldiers unconditionally did their duty to the country, on the front, during exercises, during calamities and natural disasters, in multinational theaters of operations, alongside allies and partners. Today, approximately 900 soldiers of the Romanian Army continue the tradition and proudly carry the tricolor flag in the theaters of operations and missions outside the national territory, fulfilling with professionalism and dedication all the assigned missions, together with allies and partners," Tilvar states.

The international missions in which the Romanian military participated after the Revolution of December 1989 are complex and have contributed to the continuous adaptation of the evolution of the Romanian Army to security challenges. The soldiers who participated, after 1990, in actions outside the national territory, demonstrated that the flame lit by the Romanian veterans from the two world wars continues to burn in the heart of the Romanian soldier, the minister added.

Dear military veterans, I want to thank you for the way you fulfilled your missions, for all the efforts and sacrifices you made. I wish you to remain focused on the fulfillment of your missions, learning from the past and remaining, at the same time, open to progress. Together with the leadership team of the Ministry of National Defense, I will continue to be close to you, so that we can find the best solutions to support you. Also, the families of our heroes will have permanent support in the Romanian Army, because we all have the duty to contribute to strengthening the prestige of the Army. You are exceptional soldiers, deeply attached to national values, a role model for your strength to move forward with a positive attitude. Many of my colleagues, defense ministers from NATO and EU countries, have conveyed to me, more than once, their respect for your achievements and conduct, which makes me proud and admire you. To those of you who returned wounded from the missions in the theaters of operations, I assure them of my high gratitude. We know you and understand the problems you have, and through the specialized structures of the Ministry of National Defense we are looking for the best legal solutions for your support. Moreover, your participation in the 6th edition of the Invictus Paralympic Games, organized in Dusseldorf, Germany, in September of this year, and the special results obtained represent the best example of will and dignity. We are always with you!", Angel Tilvar said.