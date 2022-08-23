Victoria Palace to light up in Ukrainian flag's colours

Victoria Palace, the Romanian Government House, will light up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on August 23, between 20:00hrs and 24:00hrs, on the National Flag Day of Ukraine, and on August 24, between 20:00hrs and 24:00. 00hrs, on Ukraine's Independence Day.

According to a press statement released by the government, the Romanian government thus reconfirms its solidarity and joins the initiatives aimed at strengthening the world community's support for Ukraine, Agerpres.

"Although symbolic, this gesture once again confirms our support for the hard-pressed people of Ukraine, and through the concrete measures we took and through the emotional mobilisation of many Romanians to help the Ukrainian refugee citizens, Romania has firmly stood by Ukraine and against the unprovoked, illegitimate and irrational military aggression unleashed by Russia. Our solidarity with Ukraine is motivated not only by geographical proximity, but also by the values and principles of democracy that the resistance of our Ukrainian neighbours defends against the Russian threat. For more than three decades, the Ukrainian people have taken their fate into their own hands; it is their legitimate right to further decide their future, and nothing justifies Russia's attempts to reverse history by force of arms, sacrificing lives and causing massive destruction," Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is quoted as saying in the statement.

He added that Romania will continue to support Ukraine and offer accommodation to people forced to leave their native places due to the war.

"Also, amidst the difficulties generated by the war for the transport of grain from Ukraine to Europe, we secure the logistics necessary for their transit to be done through the ports on the Romanian shore of the Black Sea," added Ciuca.

He wished the Ukrainian neighbours "prospects as close as possible to peace" on the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine and Ukraine's Independence Day.

"Happy Independence Day, Ukraine! Happy Independence Day, Ukrainian people!" concluded Ciuca.