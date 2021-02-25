 
     
Victories for Romanian athletes Andrea Miklos, Robert Parge during Serbian Open Indoor Meeting

Andreea Miklos

Romanian athletes Andrea Miklos and Robert Parge achieved victories in the 400 meters event, on Wednesday, during the Serbian Open Indoor Meeting, in Belgrade, within the World Athletics Continental Tour circuit, according to the Facebook page of the CSM Bucharest, group where the two athletes are enrolled, according to AGERPRES.

Andrea Miklos, who during the weekend, conquered the gold medal at the Istanbul Balkan Championship, was timed with 52 seconds 54/100.

Parge, ranked 6 at the Balkan event, was timed with 47 seconds 39/100.

Both athletes passed the threshold for the indoor European Championship at Torun, Poland, March 5-7.

