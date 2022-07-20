VIDEO Romania ratifies Finland's, Sweden's NATO accession protocols

 
     
Prensa Latina
NATO sigla

Romania's Chamber of Deputies, convened in an extraordinary session on Wednesday, passed a bill ratifying Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO protocols, 227 to two abstentions.

The bill ratifies Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949 on the Accession of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden, a procedural step during these countries move towards full NATO membership.

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree for the submission of the two protocols to Parliament for ratification after the Government approved the bill last Wednesday.

The accession protocols were signed on July 5 in Brussels.

AGERPRES

