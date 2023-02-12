VIDEO | Theodor Andrei with 'D.G.T. (Off and On)' is Romania's 2023 Eurovision entry

At the national selection final held on Saturday and broadcast by public television channels TVR 1, TVR International, the TVR+ platform and the national broadcaster's social media accounts, 18-year-old Theodor Andrei with the song "D.G.T. (Off and On)" was picked to represent Romania at the Eurovision 2023 contest in Liverpool this May, told Agerpres.

Theodor Andrei's act received the most votes from the public - 5,230 of which 2,556 phone-in votes and 2,674 online votes, informs the website http://eurovision.tvr.ro/2023.

Next in the public's preferences were Andreea D Folclor Orchestra with "Perinita Mea" - 4,845 votes, and Andrei Dutu with the act "Statues" - 4,302 votes.

The contestants who entered the final selection round, in order of the presentation were: Deiona - "Call On Me"; Andrada Popa - "No Time For Me"; Ocean Drive - "Take You Home"; Amia - "Puppet"; Andrei Dutu - "Statues"; Theodor Andrei - "D.G.T. (Off and On)"; Steven Roho x Gabriella x Formation Albatros - "Lele"; Aledaida - "Bla Bla Bla"; Adriana Moraru - "Faralaes"; Maryliss - "Hai Vino"; JaxMan (Erin Danet) - "Bad&Cool"; Andreea D Folclor Orchestra - "Perinita Mea".

The 2023 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool - Great Britain, which will stage the event on behalf of last year's winner Ukraine, which is unable to host due to the ongoing war. The Grand Final will take place in the Liverpool Arena on Saturday, May 13, with the semifinals scheduled for Tuesday May 9 and Thursday May 11. Romania will compete in the second semifinal.

The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) is the most important international music competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) - the largest public television association in Europe. The ESC has been held every year since 1956, making it the longest-running international televised music contest. The show is broadcast in Europe as well as in Australia, Asia and the United States.

The Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation is the organizer of the national selection and has been participating in the European competition since 1993.

Romania's best performances at this competition were: twice third place (Luminita Anghel & Sistem - Kyiv, 2005; Paula Seling and Ovi - Oslo, 2010) and once the fourth place (Mihai Traistariu - Athens, 2006).