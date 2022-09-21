Village Museum to host Day of Romanian Village celebration on Sunday

The "Lada de zestre" (Dowery chest) exhibition and a series of workshops can be seen on Sunday, between 9 and 19, at the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum, on the occasion of the Day of the Romanian Village celebration.

"The Romanian village is key to our understanding as Romanians in the grand choir of European nations, it is the place where the past meets the present to prepare the future. The village speaks of the country's profound history. It doesn't speak through glorious events, it doesn't retain highly important historical data, the heroes of the villages are mostly anonymous, the village nonetheless speaks through the daily life of its inhabitants, still conditioned by the fertility of the land, rain and sun, crops picked at the end of the seasons, which run on the pace of the cosmic clock of the Universe, not on the hurried pace of the modern man," Professor Doctor Paula Popoiu, Director General of the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum, is quoted as saying in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Lada de zestre", as a recurring theme, presents the creation of the Romanian woman peasant from all over the country, starting from the finest fabric, to carpets, from the most spectacular colours to the simplest ones. The more than 60 items exhibited are part of the museum's collections.

Moreover, visitors can participate in a series of workshops and can purchase a series of craftwork products at the fair opened on this occasion.

The Day of the Romanian Village was established under Law 44/2020.

"The Day of the Romanian Village can be organised by central and local public administration, other state institutions, natural or legal persons by organising and participating in programmes of a social, cultural and scientific nature aimed at appreciating and promoting the Romanian village," the law provides. AGERPRES